Edward C. Martin Acquires 1,000 Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) EVP Edward C. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMNB opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. American National BankShares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

AMNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

