Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Short Interest Up 5.1% in February

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 19,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days. Approximately 31.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERI. BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 2,123.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,673,000 after purchasing an additional 955,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,149,000 after purchasing an additional 888,446 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.