Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $132.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

