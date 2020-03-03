Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,517 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Ellington Financial worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $726.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.49. Ellington Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 98.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

