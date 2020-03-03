Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,079 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $53,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $212,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

CNI opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

