Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 258,474 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $68,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

