Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,104 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $60,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $12,156,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

