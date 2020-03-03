Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,264 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 37.74% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $70,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BCI opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.

