Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,457 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $66,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

