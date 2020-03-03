Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,193,737 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,742,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $68,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

