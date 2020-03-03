Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 213,509 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $64,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.