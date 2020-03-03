Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,438 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $63,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $210.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.