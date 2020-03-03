Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 58,608 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $71,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

