Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.94 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Keysight Technologies worth $52,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $99.72. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,581 shares of company stock worth $4,316,777. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

