Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $55.02 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $55,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

