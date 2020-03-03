Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $63.43 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $63,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Southern by 105.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,214,238 shares of company stock worth $139,489,003. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Cfra raised their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.