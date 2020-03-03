Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $67.16 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $67,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 155,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $110.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.