Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $75.77 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,099 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $75,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,635,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,569,000 after buying an additional 74,311 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.19 and a 1 year high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

