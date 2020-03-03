Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $77.30 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $77,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after buying an additional 61,066 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,431,000 after buying an additional 812,975 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

