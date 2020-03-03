Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $79.67 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959,019 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $79,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,692,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 267,418 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,811,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,591,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,614,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,918,000 after purchasing an additional 395,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,137,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1672 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

