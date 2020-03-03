Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Becton Dickinson and worth $57,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $245.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.79. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

