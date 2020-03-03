Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $67,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 133,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,949,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Booking by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,026.35.

BKNG stock opened at $1,728.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,923.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,962.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,592.45 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.53 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

