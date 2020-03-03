Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $60,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steris by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after acquiring an additional 522,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steris by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Steris by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,077 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 722,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 147,284 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,254 shares of company stock worth $2,077,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $163.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.43.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

