Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,626,281 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,604,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626,281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $76,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,926,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9,016.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 65,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65,189 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 531,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 518,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 153,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

