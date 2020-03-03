Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $79,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 145,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

