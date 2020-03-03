Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

NKTR opened at $20.10 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,081.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $31,155.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,632. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

