Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Reduced by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $2,242,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

EQR stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

