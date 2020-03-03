Essential Energy Services (ESN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

TSE ESN opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of $39.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.