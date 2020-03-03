Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

WTRG opened at $45.44 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

