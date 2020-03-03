Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT) Insider Jane Hastings Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT) insider Jane Hastings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$11.91 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of A$35,727.00 ($25,338.30).

Jane Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Jane Hastings 113,637 shares of Event Hospitality and Entertainment stock.

Event Hospitality and Entertainment stock opened at A$11.20 ($7.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.62. Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd has a 52 week low of A$11.30 ($8.01) and a 52 week high of A$14.28 ($10.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$12.81 and a 200-day moving average of A$13.02.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Event Hospitality and Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.03%.

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Company Profile

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment Australia, Entertainment New Zealand, Entertainment Germany, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments.

