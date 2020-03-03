First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Bancshares worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 206.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Bancshares by 57.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $561.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.48.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

