First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CEO Robin N. Elliott Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CEO Robin N. Elliott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $43,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,716 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $5,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Busey by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 87,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Busey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 70,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,866,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.