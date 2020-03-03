First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CFO Jeffrey David Jones Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CFO Jeffrey David Jones bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BUSE stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUSE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

