First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Samuel L. Elmore Purchases 500 Shares

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Samuel L. Elmore bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. First Community Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $407.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

