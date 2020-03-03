First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 31.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,963 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of FFBC opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.74.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

