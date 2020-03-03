First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 13,346 Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,287 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $21,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $212,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $423,015.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

