First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 9,965 Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.51.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

