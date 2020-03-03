First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,435 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.40.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. Research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

FCCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

