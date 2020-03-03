First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,798 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of First Bank worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,263,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.49. First Bank has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

