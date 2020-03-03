First Trust Advisors LP Sells 119,868 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,868 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Harsco were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

HSC opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.26. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

