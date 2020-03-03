First Trust Advisors LP Sells 164,130 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,130 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after acquiring an additional 857,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after buying an additional 3,179,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 586,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.