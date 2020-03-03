First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000.

NYSE REVG opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Rev Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $490.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rev Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In other Rev Group news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

