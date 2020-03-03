First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

