First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 178.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 101.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 165.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Trupanion stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $833,070. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

