First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,012,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 590,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,895,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277,058 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $1,472,337. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

