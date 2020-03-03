First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.61

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.61 and traded as high as $55.21. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

