FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) versus ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (NYSE:EGIEY) Critical Contrast

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FirstEnergy and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 4 4 0 2.50 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus target price of $50.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.51%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 8.26% 19.57% 3.37% ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 23.57% 31.82% 8.74%

Volatility and Risk

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. FirstEnergy pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstEnergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstEnergy and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 2.32 $912.00 million $2.58 18.34 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.38 billion 3.62 $561.35 million N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats ENGIE BRASIL EN/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,506 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 277,284 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,611,989 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

