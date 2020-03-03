Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.02. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 17,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $24.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

