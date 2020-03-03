Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT) Insider Robert (Richard) Baker Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT) insider Robert (Richard) Baker purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$32.75 ($23.23) per share, with a total value of A$19,650.00 ($13,936.17).

Shares of FLT opened at A$31.84 ($22.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$33.55 ($23.79) and a fifty-two week high of A$49.14 ($34.85).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Flight Centre Travel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

