Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,362 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 3rd quarter worth $8,643,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter worth $6,589,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter worth $4,283,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.53. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.